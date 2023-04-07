HARRISBURG – Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding earlier this week invited schools and childhood education centers to apply for up to $15,000 per school through PA Farm Bill Farm-to-School Grants.

Gov. Josh Shapiro’s budget continues this critical investment in child nutrition and growing tomorrow’s agriculture workforce – committing $500,000 for a fifth year to the program, which has awarded more than $1.8 million to 179 projects in 45 counties.

