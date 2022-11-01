HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf is reminding Pennsylvanians of the 2023 open enrollment period that begins Tuesday, Nov. 1, through Pennie, the commonwealth’s official online health insurance marketplace. Pennsylvanians can apply, compare plans, and enroll in high-quality health coverage all in one place. This annual open enrollment period is an opportunity for Pennsylvanians to take advantage of substantial savings on 2023 coverage.

“Obtaining affordable, quality health care has never been easier in Pennsylvania thanks to Pennie’s one-stop shop design,” Wolf said. “Through the online state-based system, Pennsylvanians have instant access to a variety of resources to help them understand how to apply, shop and enroll in health coverage. They also have access to people who can help them through the process right in their own community. My administration is extremely proud to have signed legislation introducing Pennie in July 2019, with the goal of improving access for Pennsylvanians to secure the care they deserve, ultimately giving more people the opportunity to live healthier lives.”

