HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania Acting Insurance Commissioner Michael Humphreys last week announced that in the first quarter of 2023, the Pennsylvania Insurance Department (PID) has already saved consumers more than $41 million in annual property and casualty (P&C) insurance premiums through its review of insurance company rate filings.

PID regulates insurance products to ensure that rates are not excessive, inadequate or unfairly discriminatory. Insurance companies must file their proposed rate changes for review by PID actuarial staff before the rate changes take effect. PID then either approves, approves with adjustments or disapproves the proposed rate changes. The vast majority of these savings, or $34.2 million, have been in personal auto insurance premiums.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.