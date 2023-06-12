PHILADELPHIA – As part of National Gun Violence Awareness Month, U.S. Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA), U.S. Rep. Dwight Evans (D-PA-3rd) and Lt. Gov. Austin Davis were in Philadelphia Friday to announce a state initiative to support victims of gun violence through the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD), which Davis chairs.

“No matter what you look like or where you live, every Pennsylvanian deserves the freedom to live in a safe community,” said Davis. “Every incidence of gun violence makes our streets, our neighborhoods, and our families less safe, and that’s exactly why the Shapiro-Davis budget puts more resources into violence prevention and intervention. However, it’s not just about making investments – it’s about being smart and innovative with those investments, and that’s why we’re proud to be working with Sen. Casey and Congressman Evans on this new initiative.”

