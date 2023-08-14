YORK (AP) — Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) Secretary Dr. Val Arkoosh and Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) Acting Secretary Dr. Debra Bogen joined representatives from Hannah Penn School, Family First Health (FFH) and the United Health Foundation last week to discuss a shared commitment of improving health care access for underserved communities through school-based health centers.

This event also marks National Health Center Week, which recognizes the important role community health centers play in meeting the diverse health and social service needs of communities they serve.

