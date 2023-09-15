NESQUEHONING — The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) on Thursday visited Carbon County to highlight the Shapiro administration’s ongoing investments in workforce development and promote the one-stop-shop services available to Pennsylvania workers and local employers through PA CareerLink – a network of 62 offices embedded in local communities and staffed with professionals who help workers find, obtain and maintain family-sustaining employment.
For employers, PA CareerLink connects businesses directly with the skilled talent they need to fill critical positions in trades and emerging industries.
L&I celebrated the opening of PA CareerLink Carbon County’s new facility, located at 50 E. Locust St., Suite 1, Nesquehoning, PA 18240. The organization’s new location includes a Career Resource room, assistive technology for people with disabilities, collaborative space for job interviews, career fairs and employer information sessions, and more employment services that prepare Pennsylvanians for quality, family-sustaining jobs.
“This new facility is an example of PA CareerLink Carbon County’s commitment to adapting to the evolving needs of their community and making meaningful connections with the next generation of Pennsylvania workers,” said Carol Momjian, special adviser to L&I Secretary Nancy A. Walker. “Congratulations to everyone involved who made this new facility possible. I look forward to working together to continue to provide critical employment resources to the people of Carbon County.”
Gov. Josh Shapiro has identified workforce development as a top priority of his administration through an expansion of job-training, career and technical education, and apprenticeship programs that give Pennsylvanians the freedom to chart their own course. Last month, Shapiro signed a new budget into law that invests $23.5 million in job training and vo-tech programs; $6 million in apprenticeship and pre-apprenticeship programming, and $3.5 million in funding for L&I’s Schools-to-Work Program to develop and expand career pathways for underserved populations via partnerships between schools, employers, organizations and the commonwealth.
“At PA CareerLink Carbon County, the mission transcends simply connecting employers to potential employees, or jobseekers to jobs. We actively address barriers to employment, offering an array of resources from training assistance and supportive services to comprehensive job search aid and workshops,” said Samuel Hellen, executive director of Pocono Counties Workforce Development Area. “Our goal is to ensure any resident of Carbon County has the tools and guidance needed to secure fulfilling employment and achieve career success.”
PA CareerLink Carbon County prepares Pennsylvanians to meet the needs of businesses and matches employers with qualified, skilled candidates. Individuals can register for career and training services, search for job postings and upload their resumes to make themselves visible and available to thousands of employers.
Some of the free career-building and other services provided include:
- Resume building/posting/submitting workshops;
- Mock interviews;
- Job search and training assistance;
- Adult education classes and workshops;
- Career fairs, and
- Referral services to partners
In addition to supporting the PA CareerLink services available to Pennsylvanians across the commonwealth, L&I is working to identify the most common barriers that prevent Pennsylvanians from returning to work. Individuals who collected at least one unemployment compensation payment between 2020 and 2022 are invited to participate in a short survey that will assist the department in identifying and addressing these barriers. Responses are confidential and the survey takes less than five minutes to complete.
PA CareerLink also has more than 7,000 free unique virtual training modules available through SkillUp PA to help anyone in the commonwealth gain new skills and advance their careers.
L&I launched SkillUp PA in 2021 to give Pennsylvania workers and employers access to a diverse portfolio of online courses to build skills in accounting and finance, clerical work, customer service, information technology, marketing, soft skills like communication, time management and more.
SkillUp PA also offers a flexible, self-directed e-learning service that gives job seekers the opportunity to manage their own training with the goal of improving their marketability to prospective employers. This includes access to a free curriculum to obtain industry-recognized credentials, including CompTIA, cybersecurity, project management, human resources, Microsoft Office specialist and more.
