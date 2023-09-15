NESQUEHONING — The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) on Thursday visited Carbon County to highlight the Shapiro administration’s ongoing investments in workforce development and promote the one-stop-shop services available to Pennsylvania workers and local employers through PA CareerLink – a network of 62 offices embedded in local communities and staffed with professionals who help workers find, obtain and maintain family-sustaining employment.

For employers, PA CareerLink connects businesses directly with the skilled talent they need to fill critical positions in trades and emerging industries.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.