Citing continued challenges facing dairy farmers across the commonwealth, the Pennsylvania State Grange asked the Pennsylvania Milk Marketing Board (PMMB) to extend the $1 over-order premium placed on fluid milk produced, processed and sold within the state until June 30, 2023.
The grange made this request at a public hearing held Dec. 7 in Harrisburg, and asked not only to preserve the over-order premium to help those it could, but also to give stakeholders additional time to discuss policy options.
Matt Espenshade, a seventh-generation dairy farmer from Lancaster County, testified first on behalf of the Pennsylvania State Grange. Espenshade’s family’s farm milks 75 cows with a 20,600-pound herd average and are members of Mount Joy Farmers’ Cooperative. Approximately 30 to 35% of the milk produced by the cooperative qualifies for the over-order premium. Mount Joy Farmers’ Cooperative is affiliated with Dairy Farmers of America (DFA). During his testimony, Espenshade shared that rising costs and economic challenges continue to impact profit margins.
Espenshade shared examples of dramatic increases in feed costs, planting, utility, and animal care expenses over the past year. These situations, which would be challenging in a normal year, are exacerbated by emergency production caps placed on farmers by their cooperatives, and steep price deductions on excess milk produced over their base limits.
“Those of us trying to stay ahead of our expenses are aware that our dollar does not go as far as it did not so long ago. As margins continue to tighten, every dollar coming back to the farm matters, including the over-order premium,” Espenshade said.
Also testifying on behalf of the Pennsylvania State Grange was Douglas Sattazahn, owner of Zahncroft Dairy, LLC in Berks County. Sattazahn is a member of Marion Grange #1853. Sattazahn’s milk is sold to Clover Farms Dairy Company in Reading, the largest independently owned milk processor in Pennsylvania, which sources milk from over 150 farms in the state. During his testimony, Sattazahn emphasized that the over-order premium continues to be the only premium on his milk check as quality bonuses were eliminated in March of this year. In addition, compounding the loss of premiums are rising costs of production such as high cost of fuel.
“The over-order premium represents an approximate $13 million a year benefit to the dairy industry in Pennsylvania,” Sattazahn said. “These funds are reinvested in feed companies, equipment dealers, veterinarians, etc. This infrastructure is vital to keeping the diversity we enjoy as producers in this state.”
The Pennsylvania State Grange stressed that a six-month extension is necessary with a new administration as well as new members in the General Assembly getting up to speed on dairy issues.
The Pennsylvania State Grange intends to foster productive conversations around a fairer system for all and while it feels there will never be a “perfect” solution, it believes there can be a better program. The grange also believes that communication on this issue with stakeholders is imperative. The work of the Dairy Future Commission needs to be in the forefront of these conversations.
The Pennsylvania Milk Marketing Board is expected to announce their decision regarding the over-order premium in the coming weeks. The current order expires at midnight Dec. 31.
The Pennsylvania State Grange was founded in 1873 to be an advocate for Pennsylvania farmers, families, and the communities in rural Pennsylvania.
