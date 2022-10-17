Acting State Fire Commissioner Charles McGarvey is urging Pennsylvanians to take part in this year’s Fire Prevention Week and review important fire safety information.

Representatives from the Office of State Fire Commissioner (OSFC) marked the occasion last week by participating in a joint Hempfield Township and Greensburg volunteer fire departments’ prevention week open house, where families and other residents can learn about fire risks from the experts.

