HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania Department of Corrections (DOC) Acting Secretary George Little announced Wednesday the release of the 2022 Pennsylvania Department of Corrections recidivism report, published by the DOC’s Bureau of Planning, Research and Statistics.

Recidivism refers to the re-arrest or re-incarceration of individuals who have previously been incarcerated. The report released Wednesday examines many aspects of recidivism at the state level broken down by demographics, crime types and geographic areas within Pennsylvania. It also includes information about the impact of various programs and policies intended to reduce recidivism.

