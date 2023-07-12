HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Health earlier this week announced it has eliminated a backlog of birth certificate amendment requests.
In January when Gov. Josh Shapiro took office, the backlog stood at 6,200 requests. As of earlier this week, that backlog has been eliminated.
“Streamlining our processes eliminated a large backlog of requests over the past six months,” said Dr. Debra Bogen, acting secretary of health. “I am very proud of the birth amendment unit staff, who aggressively addressed the backlog and increased efficiency to better serve Pennsylvania residents. This is one example of how the entire Shapiro administration is striving to become more efficient and effective in service to the commonwealth.”
Last year, the department received more than 32,000 requests to amend birth certificates and continues to receive approximately 2,400 requests each month. The backlog developed from an increase in requests and workforce shortages. To tackle the backlog, the department made significant process improvements that focused on streamlining staff workflow. This aligns with Shapiro’s goal to create a better customer experience across all agencies of the commonwealth, and follows similar accomplishments in the Department of Human Services.
While the backlog was being addressed, new amendment requests were completed on schedule. With the backlog now eliminated, the department is working to further decrease response times for birth amendment requests.
Find more information on how to make an amendment to a birth certificate at the Department of Health’s website.
