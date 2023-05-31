HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection recently announced funding for 16 environmental restoration projects on abandoned mine lands, totaling $7.8 million.

These projects, which are being funded as a result of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), primarily focus on the reclamation of abandoned mine land (AML), abatement of acid mine drainage (AMD) through reclamation, and/or treatment of AMD through the construction, operation, and/or maintenance of an AMD treatment facility.

