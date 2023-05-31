HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection recently announced funding for 16 environmental restoration projects on abandoned mine lands, totaling $7.8 million.
These projects, which are being funded as a result of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), primarily focus on the reclamation of abandoned mine land (AML), abatement of acid mine drainage (AMD) through reclamation, and/or treatment of AMD through the construction, operation, and/or maintenance of an AMD treatment facility.
In his budget address, Gov. Josh Shapiro made clear he rejects the “false choice” between protecting jobs and protecting our planet. He said he believes we can do both – we can embrace the commonwealth’s role as an energy leader, create good-paying jobs, and fulfill our constitutional obligation to protect Pennsylvania’s clean air and pure water. The recent announcement builds on the governor’s commitment to do both.
“Restoring these minelands and streams is a critical part to improving Pennsylvania’s environment and growing our economy. Every penny we invest into projects like these results in a better Pennsylvania for all of us,” said DEP Secretary Rich Negrin. “These newly approved projects are just the first of many that are now possible as a result of the new IIJA funding, and we are going to continue to put these dollars to work in Pennsylvania.”
The new AML/AMD Grant Program that began in the fall of 2022 will continue with three more application rounds in 2023. A total of at least $96 million total for the year is available under the 2023 AML/AMD Grant Program, with at least $32 million available to award in each of the three grant program rounds. In addition, any unused funds from the previous grant program round for the year will roll over to the next program round.
The AML/AMD Grant Program prioritizes:
- Reclamation of serious human health and safety problems resulting from abandoned coal mines;
- Reclamation or AMD treatment that will continue restoration efforts that were identified or begun under the AMD Set-a-side Program;
- The operation and maintenance needs and/or upgrades of existing AMD treatment systems where the failure to do so will result in loss of restored stream miles, and
- Significant measurable water quality improvements that will contribute toward watershed restoration.
The DEP — Bureau of Abandoned Mine Reclamation announced multiple projects throughout the state, including two in Westmoreland County:
An additional and more comprehensive study of the Crabtree Discharge will be completed. This study will be used to expand the understanding of the geologic, hydrologic and historic mining conditions underlying the discharge and any connections to the Jacks Run Discharge located approximately 7.4 miles to the southwest. The information gained will be used to issue a final report to thoroughly vet the most promising treatment options and locations to access and treat the discharges. Successful treatment of the Crabtree and Jacks Run discharges will have a direct impact on over 9 miles of stream, over 8 acres of the Loyalhanna Reservoir, and the Jacks Run/Sewickley Creek Watershed to the south.
(Lyons Run Passive System)
Construction of a passive abandoned mine drainage treatment system to collect three acidic, high iron and aluminum contaminated discharges. The construction will include a successive alkalinity producing system (SAPS), flushable limestone beds, settling ponds and treatment wetlands. As a result of the construction, the ecosystems in the upper portion of Lyons Run will be recovered and ecological function and aesthetics will improve in the Lyons Run and larger Turtle Creek watershed.
An additional five projects from the 2022 round of the AML/AMD Grant Program have been recommended for funding from the Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization (AMLER) Program but cannot yet be announced due to additional vetting required by the Federal Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement (AMLER).
For more information on the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, visit the website or follow DEP on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.
