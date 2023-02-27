HARRISBURG – The Shapiro administration last week announced that the application window is now open for grants to help Pennsylvania’s rural communities increase protection from wildfires.

Gov. Josh Shapiro is committed to keeping our communities safe and ensuring our commonwealth is ready for a wide range of emergency situations. This new funding will build on the Shapiro administration’s continued investment in communities across Pennsylvania.

