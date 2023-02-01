At least three Pennsylvania counties are not checking new probation officers against a statewide police misconduct database or uploading current misconduct records, further undermining a law intended to prevent job hopping by bad cops, Spotlight PA has learned.

District courts in Cameron, Carbon and Elk counties have opted out of using the database based on guidance they received from the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts.

This story first appeared in The Investigator, a weekly newsletter by Spotlight PA featuring the best investigative and accountability journalism from across Pennsylvania.

