HARRISBURG – The House on Wednesday passed state Rep. Jason Silvis’ (R-Westmoreland/Armstrong/Indiana) legislation to end the practice of delayed payments to providers of services for those with developmental disabilities.
Under former Gov. Ed Rendell, the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services adopted a policy to delay by 21 days the reimbursement payments for services by medical assistance providers. This delay was suspended during the pandemic, and reimbursements were paid immediately in order to prevent providers from going bankrupt.
“The pandemic has shown us that the delayed payments to these essential providers is not necessary,” Silvis said. “The commonwealth used this technique in order to essentially create a 21-day hold on payments and improve its cash flow. If the policy is put back in place, it will create an accounting problem for providers. Employers are struggling for workers. We shouldn’t put additional burdens on their backs.”
House Bill 2530 would permanently end the policy of delayed reimbursement to medical assistance providers who participate in the fee for service delivery system in the Office of Developmental Programs. All services are reimbursed from federal and state Medicaid dollars. No private pay or other insurance can be billed by these providers.
The bill now goes to the Senate for its consideration.
The 55th House District includes Parks Township, and Apollo and Leechburg boroughs in Armstrong County; Saltsburg Borough in Indiana County; and Bell, Derry, Loyalhanna, part of Unity and Washington townships, Avonmore, Derry, East Vandergrift, Hyde Park, New Alexandria, Oklahoma, Vandergrift, West Leechburg and Youngtown boroughs, and the city of Latrobe in Westmoreland County.
