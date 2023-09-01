Shapiro visits Yough River Park

Gov. Josh Shapiro on Thursday visited Yough River Park in Connellsville to highlight his administration’s investment in state parks and forests, and discuss the creation of Pennsylvania’s Office of Outdoor Recreation.

CONNELLSVILLE – Gov. Josh Shapiro on Thursday visited Yough River Park in Connellsville, along the 150-mile Great Allegheny Passage (GAP), to launch Pennsylvania’s Office of Outdoor Recreation and highlight the 2023-24 budget’s $112 million budget investment in state parks and forests – the largest in decades.

“Our state parks and outdoor recreation industry are key to Pennsylvania’s economy – hosting nearly 40 million visitors each year and boosting local businesses and the local economy in and around our parks,” Shapiro said during his visit to Fayette County. “When we invest real money to make our natural resources more accessible for Pennsylvanians, it helps communities and businesses grow and thrive. The budget that I recently signed delivers on the promise of a new Pennsylvania Office of Outdoor Recreation to strengthen our communities and grow the commonwealth’s outdoor economy.”

