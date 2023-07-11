Shapiro talks flood recovery during Berks County visit

Gov. Josh Shapiro meets with West Reading Mayor Samantha Kaag and R.M. Palmer Company Executive Vice President of Operations and COO Mark Schlott.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

READING – Gov. Josh Shapiro and Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) Director Randy Padfield on Monday visited the Lower Alsace Township building in Berks County to meet with township leaders and first responders after Sunday’s flash flooding.

Shapiro and Padfield received a briefing on the situation, toured the damage along Antietam Creek, and pledged the Shapiro administration’s full support as the community recovers from the damage.

