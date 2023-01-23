HARRISBURG – On his first full day in office last week, Gov. Josh Shapiro announced that effective immediately, 92% of state government jobs – about 65,000 positions – do not require a four-year college degree.

As part of that announcement, Shapiro signed Executive Order 2023-03, the first of his administration, instructing the Office of Administration to emphasize skills and experience in commonwealth job postings and ordering a review of the remaining 8% of state government jobs that currently require a four-year degree, many of which are statutorily required.

