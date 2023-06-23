HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania Acting Insurance Commissioner Michael Humphreys on Wednesday applauded the passage of House Bill 739, the Pennsylvania Insurance Data Security Act, signed into law by Gov. Josh Shapiro on June 14 as Act 2 of 2023 – after passing both the Pennsylvania House and Senate with unanimous, bipartisan support.

The new law furthers Shapiro’s vision of robust financial services oversight and strengthened consumer protections, and provides commonsense solutions and smart reforms to keep consumers safe across the commonwealth.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.