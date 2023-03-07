PITTSBURGH – Gov. Josh Shapiro last week toured Astrobotic Technology, a state-of-the-art aerospace and robotics company in Pittsburgh, to highlight Pennsylvania’s growing innovation economy and his commitment to creating jobs and spurring innovation in the commonwealth.

During the visit, Shapiro pointed to Astrobotic as an example of the kind of innovation his administration will foster across Pennsylvania, and he announced that he will call for a significant down payment in innovation and economic development in his budget address before the General Assembly Tuesday.

