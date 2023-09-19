Shapiro: Pratt Industries invests $500M in Pa. to spur job growth

Gov. Josh Shapiro speaks Monday while Department of Community and Economic Development Secretary Rick Siger and Pratt Industries Executive Global Chairman Anthony Pratt stand in the background following a tour of Pratt Industries’ advanced manufacturing plant in Carlisle.

CARLISLE – Gov. Josh Shapiro and Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger on Monday joined Pratt Industries Executive Global Chairman Anthony Pratt to announce a new commitment by the corrugated packaging company to invest $500 million and create hundreds of jobs in Pennsylvania over the next decade.

The announcement was made Monday as Shapiro and Siger toured the company’s state-of-the-art plant in Carlisle, which employs 215 workers in full-time manufacturing jobs. Since taking office, Shapiro has announced over $1.2 billion in new private sector investment in Pennsylvania.

