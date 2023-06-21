PHILADELPHIA – Gov. Josh Shapiro and Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Secretary Mike Carroll on Tuesday announced that Interstate 95 will be reopened this weekend, ahead of the originally projected two-week timeline.

“Based on the tremendous progress these crews made over the weekend and the time it takes to complete the remaining steps, I can now say that we will have I-95 back open this weekend,” Shapiro said Tuesday afternoon. “We have worked around the clock to get this done, and we’ve completed each phase safely and ahead of schedule. That’s all due to the incredible coordination with our local, state and federal partners – and thanks to the hard-working men and women of the Philadelphia Building Trades who are making this happen.”

