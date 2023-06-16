Josh Shapiro and Russell Redding

Brett Reinford, partner at Reinford Farms and chair of the Pennsylvania Dairy Future Commission, speaks to Gov. Josh Shapiro as Department of Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding listens during a recent visit to Reinford Farms in Juniata County.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

MIFFLINTOWN – Gov. Josh Shapiro and Department of Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding earlier this week toured Reinford Farms in Juniata County to celebrate National Dairy Month and highlight the governor’s budget proposals to support the farmers and small businesses who make Pennsylvania a national leader in agriculture.

Reinford Farms is a multigenerational farm in Juniata County, covering 1,300 acres and currently housing 750 milking cows and 800 young cattle.

