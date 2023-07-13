Shapiro, officials announce increased investment in urban agriculture

Gov. Josh Shapiro earlier this week toured York Fresh Food Farms to announce the GIANT Company’s commitment of $200,000 to support 2023-24 PA Farm Bill Urban Agriculture Infrastructure Grants.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

YORK – Gov. Josh Shapiro, Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding and Dave Lessard, the GIANT Company’s vice president, omni-channel merchandising, fresh, earlier this week toured York Fresh Food Farms to announce the GIANT Company’s commitment of $200,000 to support 2023-24 PA Farm Bill Urban Agriculture Infrastructure Grants.

The GIANT Company’s contribution boosts total funding to $700,000 for the state’s program aimed at increasing fresh food access in urban food deserts, addressing historical inequities and feeding community opportunities to thrive together.

