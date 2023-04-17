PHILADELPHIA – New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro last week visited the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades (IUPAT) District Council 21 training facility in Philadelphia to tour the innovative center and announce their intention to form an interstate task force to address wage theft and worker misclassification in the two states.

The interstate task force will work to better foster the collaborative enforcement of each state’s labor laws, which include robust worker protections, while enabling healthy business competition between good actors.

