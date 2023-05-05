ERIE – Gov. Josh Shapiro on Thursday visited the Erie West Senior Center to highlight his budget’s proposed expansion of the Property Tax/Rent Rebate (PTRR) program to provide a lifeline for Pennsylvania renters and homeowners who are most in need – many of them seniors – to be able to stay in their homes.

Shapiro’s budget proposal raises the maximum rebate for seniors from $650 to $1,000, increases the income cap for renters and homeowners to $45,000 a year, and ties the cap to increases in the cost of living. Under the governor’s plan, nearly 175,000 more Pennsylvanians will qualify for the PTRR program and many of the 400,000 people who already qualify will see their rebates nearly double.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.