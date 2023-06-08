PLYMOUTH MEETING – Gov. Josh Shapiro and Acting Secretary of Education Dr. Khalid N. Mumin recently highlighted the importance of providing free and nutritious breakfast to Pennsylvania students during a visit to Colonial Elementary School in Montgomery County.

Shapiro’s first budget proposes $38.5 million to provide universal free breakfast to all Pennsylvania students – regardless of income – through the Free School Breakfast Program and to cover the cost of lunch for 22,000 school students whose families earn less than 185% of the federal poverty level. Since its implementation, the program has served more than 23 million breakfasts to students across the commonwealth.

