Gov. Josh Shapiro interacts with students

Gov. Josh Shapiro interacts with students during a Friday visit to Maple Point Middle School in Bucks County.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

LANGHORNE – Gov. Josh Shapiro on Friday visited Maple Point Middle School in Bucks County to join students for breakfast and highlight budget investments in the universal free breakfast program.

This program was a priority for Shapiro in his first budget address, and six months into his term, the budget delivered on his promise for Pennsylvania students to ensure they have access to healthy meals to start their day.

