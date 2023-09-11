LANGHORNE – Gov. Josh Shapiro on Friday visited Maple Point Middle School in Bucks County to join students for breakfast and highlight budget investments in the universal free breakfast program.
This program was a priority for Shapiro in his first budget address, and six months into his term, the budget delivered on his promise for Pennsylvania students to ensure they have access to healthy meals to start their day.
Shapiro was joined by state Sen. Frank Farry (R-6), state Reps. Joe Hogan (R-142), John Galloway (D-140), Tim Brennan (D-29) and Kathleen Tomlinson (R-18), and Bucks County Commissioners Robert Harvie and Diane Ellis-Marseglia while meeting with students and educators.
The 2023-24 budget includes a $46.5 million increase to provide universal free breakfast to Pennsylvania students and free lunch to all 22,000 students who are eligible for reduced-price lunches through the National School Lunch Program. Thanks to this budget, nearly 1.7 million students across the commonwealth will receive free breakfast – including more than 76,000 students in Bucks County.
“I proposed providing free breakfast to Pennsylvania students in my first budget address because I believe our children need to start the day with a nutritious meal – and I know they can’t learn on an empty stomach,” said Shapiro. “With support from both sides of the aisle, this bipartisan budget delivers on that promise and levels the playing field by providing more than 1.7 million Pennsylvania students, including more than 1,200 students at Maple Point Middle School and more than 76,000 students across Bucks County, with free breakfast to start their day.”
As a result of the budget, all 9,527 students in the Neshaminy School District will be eligible for free breakfast, and over 6,000 additional students will now receive free breakfast – including 800 students at Maple Point Middle School and more than 76,000 students across Bucks County.
“One in eight children in Pennsylvania face hunger and food insecurity. Bucks County is not immune to that, which is why I am pleased to support the universal free breakfast program,” said Farry. “It was an honor to have Gov. Shapiro join the students and talk about this important program in Neshaminy School District, where I graduated.”
While meeting with Maple Point students and educators, Shapiro also highlighted the investments the budget makes in K-12 public schools, including a $567 million increase in basic education funding (BEF) for Pennsylvania school districts – the largest increase in BEF in Pennsylvania history.
For more information on the investments made in this commonsense, bipartisan budget, visit shapirobudget.pa.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.