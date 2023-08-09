Shapiro highlights progress on new I-95 overpass, touts budget investments

Lt. Gov. Austin Davis signs the beam Monday while Gov. Josh Shapiro looks on. State officials visited High Steel Structures in Lancaster to highlight the work Pennsylvania-based companies are doing on the new I-95 overpass in northeast Philadelphia. High Steel Structures – using steel from the Cleveland Cliffs facility in Coatesville – is forging the steel beams that will be used to build the new bridge over Cottman Avenue on I-95 and Monday hosted a “beam signing” ceremony as they completed the first steel girder and crossbeam.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

LANCASTER – Gov. Josh Shapiro and Lt. Gov. Austin Davis on Monday visited High Steel Structures in Lancaster to highlight the work Pennsylvania-based companies are doing on the new I-95 overpass in northeast Philadelphia.

High Steel Structures – using steel from the Cleveland Cliffs facility in Coatesville – is forging the steel beams that will be used to build the new bridge over Cottman Avenue on I-95 and on Monday hosted a “beam signing” ceremony as they completed the first steel girder and crossbeam.

