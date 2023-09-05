Shapiro highlights investments in workforce development

Gov. Josh Shapiro meets with constituents during a visit last week to the Allentown campus of the Eastern Atlantic States Carpenters Technical College.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

ALLENTOWN – During a Aug. 30 visit to the Allentown campus of the Eastern Atlantic States Carpenters Technical College, Gov. Josh Shapiro and Secretary of Labor & Industry Nancy Walker highlighted the administration’s major investments in workforce development, including historic state spending in job training and the Commonwealth Workforce Transformation Program (CWTP).

Since taking office, Shapiro has been focused on creating opportunities for Pennsylvanians through college and the workforce. The 2023-24 budget invests $23.5 million in workforce training and vo-tech programs to prepare more students for skilled careers in the building, construction and infrastructure industries, and $6 million in pre-apprenticeship and apprenticeship programming so Pennsylvanians can earn-while-they-learn and secure a job that leads to family-sustaining wages.

