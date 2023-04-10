Shapiro highlights investments in fire, EMS services

Gov. Josh Shapiro speaks with firefighters during a recent visit at the Altoona Fire Department.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

ALTOONA – Gov. Josh Shapiro last week highlighted his plans to create safer communities by investing in Pennsylvania’s 911 emergency communications system and firefighters, and emergency medical services (EMS) providers during a visit to the Altoona Fire Department.

Shapiro’s budget proposes investments of $36 million for equipment, training, and staffing needs for firefighters and EMS providers and more than $50 million in county 911 emergency communications systems.

