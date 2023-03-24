Gov. Josh Shapiro visits Pittsburgh school

Gov. Josh Shapiro recently visited with students and administration officials at Pittsburgh Colfax K-8 in the Squirrel Hill community of Pittsburgh.

 PHOTO COURTESY OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR

PITTSBURGH – Gov. Josh Shapiro on Tuesday shared his plans for rebuilding Pennsylvania’s teacher workforce and making our schools better, healthier and safer for Pennsylvania students during a visit to Pittsburgh Colfax K-8, a public elementary and middle school nestled in the heart of the Squirrel Hill community.

Earlier this month, Shapiro unveiled his first budget – a set of solutions to the most pressing issues Pennsylvanians face, including a critical teacher shortage across the commonwealth. Shapiro’s budget proposes a personal income tax credit of up to $2,500 every year for up to three years for any new teacher, nurse, police officer, or trooper who earns a new license or certification, or for anyone who already has a license in those fields and decides to move to Pennsylvania for work.

