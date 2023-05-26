Shapiro highlights budget investments in Pennsylvania state parks

Gov. Josh Shapiro speaks Wednesday at Lehigh Gorge State Park in Luzerne County to open a new park access point.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

WHITE HAVEN – Gov. Josh Shapiro on Wednesday visited Lehigh Gorge State Park in Luzerne County to open a new park access point and highlight his budget’s proposed investments in state parks, forests and trails to make them safe and accessible for every Pennsylvanian.

In March, the governor unveiled his budget proposal filled with solutions to the most pressing issues Pennsylvanians face – including investments to make Pennsylvania communities safer and healthier, grow the economy, safeguard the environment and support local businesses.

