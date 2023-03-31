EAST EARL – Gov. Josh Shapiro recently met with Lancaster County farmers at Silver Valley Farm to discuss his administration’s coordinated response to the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) crisis and outline elements of his budget proposal that would help Pennsylvania farmers.

Shapiro, members of the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, and state Sen. Scott Martin – the chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee – met with local farmers and residents to hear about the challenges they face as a result of the crisis and highlight the commonwealth’s proactive response and recovery efforts to help Pennsylvania’s $7.1 billion poultry industry.

