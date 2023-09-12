Shapiro, DDAP secretary recognize National Recovery Month

HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) last week officially kicked off National Recovery Month with an afternoon full of events, and was joined by Gov. Josh Shapiro, the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts (PCA), individuals in recovery and their families, advocacy organizations, and performance artists in the Main Capitol Rotunda for an “Arts Heal” celebration.

This annual recognition is observed throughout the month of September to highlight the gains made in the lives of individuals living in recovery from substance use disorder (SUD) and show that every day, people can and do recover. The 2023 National Recovery Month theme is “Recovery is For Everyone: Every Person, Every Family, Every Community.”

