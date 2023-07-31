Gov. Josh Shapiro shakes hands with U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg

Gov. Josh Shapiro shakes hands with U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg prior to the unveiling of the newly expanded terminal at the Lehigh Valley International Airport.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

ALLENTOWN – Gov. Josh Shapiro joined U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, U.S. Rep. Susan Wild (D-PA 7th), state elected officials and Lehigh Valley leaders Friday to unveil a new, expanded terminal and TSA checkpoint at the Lehigh Valley International Airport (ABE).

ABE is an important economic engine and gateway for the Lehigh Valley – and this expansion will serve one of the fastest growing regions of the commonwealth, connecting Pennsylvania travelers, tourists and businesses to the rest of the country and the world.

