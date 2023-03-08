Shapiro visits Pennsylvania National Guard

Gov. Josh Shapiro recently visited the Pennsylvania National Guard and watched a training exercise, continuing commitment to protecting public safety.

ANNVILLE – Gov. Josh Shapiro recently attended the Pennsylvania National Guard’s 3rd Weapons of Mass Destruction Civil Support Team (WMD-CST) two-day Training Proficiency Exercise at the Harrisburg International Airport.

The WMD-CST team is being evaluated by U.S. Army North on its ability to identify nuclear, radiological, chemical and biological contaminants, advise on response measures and assist with requests for support from local authorities.

