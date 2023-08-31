Shapiro announces partnership with Google, PASSHE for training

Gov. Josh Shapiro on Tuesday announced a new public-private partnership between Google and the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (PASSHE).

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

MILLERSVILLE – In keeping with his commitment to expand workforce development efforts across the commonwealth, Gov. Josh Shapiro on Tuesday announced a new public-private partnership between Google and the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) that makes industry-recognized Google Career Certificates available to students and the public to help them secure good-paying jobs.

This new public-private partnership will enable PASSHE students to earn a Google Career Certificate during their regular undergraduate programs, allowing them to earn college credit and an industry-recognized certificate at the same time. To support continuing education efforts, PASSHE universities can also offer credentials to the public, through non-credit courses and workshops, giving those who complete the program access to Google’s employer consortium.

