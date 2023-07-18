HARRISBURG – Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding concluded a weeklong annual tour of diverse projects across Pennsylvania, where locals are working together to feed community strength and fuel economic progress through agriculture.
“It’s a beautiful thing to meet inspirational people who are changing the public perception of what agriculture is,” Redding said. “At every stop we have seen a labor of love by devoted, passionate Pennsylvanians who are uniting neighbors who may not share anything but the common denominator of food.
“Urban agriculture is feeding Pennsylvania’s future, whether it’s helping young people find inspiration and learning life skills, selling cut flowers to fund free food boxes for low-income neighbors, putting cutting-edge science and technology to work to reduce food waste and grow healthier food, or providing familiar food and community connection to new Americans making their home in an unfamiliar place.”
From formerly incarcerated women learning to grow food year-round in a retrofitted freight container, to children with disabilities learning life and job skills with expertly adapted tools, to public school agriculture career and technology students learning to grow produce in soil-less systems using hemp by-products, the tour introduced local and state legislators, educational and economic development officials to projects supported by state investments multiplied by private and corporate partnerships.
Pennsylvania has invested more than $2 million in urban agriculture through the program since 2019. That $2 million investment has leveraged $2 million more in local matching dollars. In total, 113 projects in 19 counties across the state are expanding fresh food access in locations often served by a single convenience store.
Applications opened Monday, July 17, for 2023-24 Urban Agriculture Infrastructure Grants. Eligible projects will improve or create programs, sharing resources or pooling agricultural products to build a neighborhood’s access to fresh, local food. Individuals, businesses, community and agricultural organizations in urban communities may apply for either individual “microgrants” or collaborative grants for partnership projects.
