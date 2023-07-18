HARRISBURG – Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding concluded a weeklong annual tour of diverse projects across Pennsylvania, where locals are working together to feed community strength and fuel economic progress through agriculture.

“It’s a beautiful thing to meet inspirational people who are changing the public perception of what agriculture is,” Redding said. “At every stop we have seen a labor of love by devoted, passionate Pennsylvanians who are uniting neighbors who may not share anything but the common denominator of food.

