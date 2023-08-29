Shapiro administration highlights budget investments in Pa.'s hardwoods industry

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

ST. MARYS – Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding on Thursday joined the Pennsylvania Hardwoods Development Council at WOODBED CORP to recognize the strength of Pennsylvania’s agriculture sector and highlight how the 2023-24 budget’s significant investment will further the growth and impact of the Hardwoods Development Council and forest products industry.

With nearly 17 million acres of forestland, Pennsylvania has the most abundant hardwood forest in the United States and accounts for $21.8 billion in direct and $39.1 billion in indirect impacts on the state’s economy. More than 60,000 Pennsylvanians – 10% of the state’s manufacturing workforce – are employed in the forest products industry.

