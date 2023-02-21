HARRISBURG – Gov. Josh Shapiro recently announced that more than $8 million in competitive Safe Schools Targeted Grants have been awarded to 166 schools in Pennsylvania to improve school safety.

Grants can be used to create safer school communities in a variety of ways, including purchasing safety equipment, implementing new programs, and hiring security personnel and school resource officers.

