HARRISBURG – Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Acting Secretary Rick Siger on Tuesday announced $297,000 in new funding to help boost the Boilermakers Local 13 apprenticeship program and prepare their welding apprentices for careers in the commonwealth.

In his inaugural address, Gov. Josh Shapiro pledged to invest in apprenticeships, vocational training, and career and technical education, saying “real freedom comes when we create pathways to new opportunities by investing in vo-tech and job training programs.”

