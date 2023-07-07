HARRISBURG – Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger on Thursday announced the approval of two new low-interest loans through the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA) to support business growth in York County.

PIDA provides low-interest loans and lines of credit for eligible businesses that commit to creating and retaining full-time jobs, as well as for the development of industrial parks and multi-tenant facilities. The approval of these new loans builds upon Gov. Josh Shapiro’s commitment to spurring business growth and boosting the economy across Pennsylvania.

