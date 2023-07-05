HARRISBURG — As Pennsylvanians stock up on Fourth of July fireworks, the state lawmakers who have sought to restrict or ban the use of recreational explosives aren’t making much headway in Harrisburg.

Since 2017, when Act 43 was passed by the General Assembly, Pennsylvanians have been able to legally purchase consumer fireworks that contain up to 50 mg of explosives for recreational use. Firecrackers, Roman candles, and bottle rockets can also be purchased in the state.

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for their free newsletters.

