PLAINS TWP. – The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) on Thursday announced that Seven Tubs Recreation Area in Luzerne County will remain closed through much of the summer until the completion of a $1.5 million infrastructure improvement project.

The project includes expansion of the parking lot; enhancement of the entrance along Route 115 to improve safety; restoration of the road along Bear Creek Boulevard; development of pedestrian walkways; stormwater management improvements, and access to the popular D&L Trail.

