Two bills introduced by Rep. Morgan Cephas, D-Philadelphia, would protect the rights of Pennsylvanians living in assisted living or long-term care facilities, she said. The bills would protect the rights of residents from discrimination due to race, gender, age, sexual orientation or ethnicity and ensure they have privacy rights.
“While these things seem to be obvious, abuse against older Pennsylvanians is a far too common reality,” Cephas said. “More than 18,000 cases of abuse were reported between 2016 and 2017. For people of color and marginalized communities, the magnitudes of abuse are higher.”
