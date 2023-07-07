WASHINGTON – U.S. Sens. Bob Casey (D-PA), John Fetterman (D-PA) and Sherrod Brown (D-OH) on Thursday sent a letter to Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and Deputy Administrator of the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) Tristan Brown in support of a proposed PHMSA rule requiring railroads to make real-time information regarding the contents of train cars available to emergency responders and to proactively push this information to emergency responders in the event of a derailment or other accident.

In the letter, the senators pointed to the disastrous Norfolk Southern train derailment along the Ohio-Pennsylvania border as an example of why this policy change is needed to keep firefighters and first responders safe in times of crisis.

(0) comments

