BUCKS COUNTY — Sen. Steve Santarsiero (D-10) released the following statement in response to the release of the initial report from Gov. Tom Wolf’s Suicide Prevention Task Force:
“The initial report from Gov. Wolf’s Suicide Prevention Task Force has been released. This task force is a part of Reach Out PA: Your Mental Health Matters.
“From the Office of the Governor: ‘Informed by the testimonies and suggestions of people affected by suicide, mental health professionals, and other stakeholders from across the commonwealth, the report will be used to develop a comprehensive, long-term strategy of significantly reducing the number of suicides in Pennsylvania.’
“One of the key themes identified by the task force is that ‘The Legislature could take direct action to prevent suicides through the passage of a Red Flag law (to provide a means to remove firearms from someone at risk for suicide) or safe storage requirements for firearms.’
“Fifty-two percent of suicides were committed with a firearm. Gun violence prevention is a crucial component in reducing the number of suicides in Pennsylvania. To that end, I am proud to be the sponsor of Senate Bills 137 and 138, which address the safe storage of firearms when residing with a person not to possess a firearm, and when a firearm is not in use, respectively.
“The Pennsylvania legislature has waited long enough. Safe storage is not just about responsible gun ownership, but about saving lives. This safe storage legislation has been proposed for a year. Direct action is long overdue, and I encourage my colleagues in the state Senate and House to consider the Suicide Prevention Task Force’s findings as we work to better help the people of Pennsylvania.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.