U.S. Sen. John Fetterman

U.S. Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) speaks Wednesday during a Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs hearing.

WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) participated Wednesday in a Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs hearing on the nominations of Dr. Lisa DeNell Cook and Dr. Adriana Debora Kugler to serve as members of the board of governors of the Federal Reserve System.

Additionally, the hearing discussed the nomination of Dr. Philip Nathan Jefferson to serve as vice chair of the board.

