Nancy Walker

HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania State Senate on Wednesday confirmed Gov. Josh Shapiro’s nomination of Nancy A. Walker as secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry (L&I).

Since taking on the role of acting L&I secretary, Walker has led the department’s efforts to build a resilient Unemployment Compensation (UC) system, prioritize enforcement of Pennsylvania’s 13 labor laws, and strengthen Pennsylvania’s economy by empowering workers to pursue opportunities like registered apprenticeships that lead to family-sustaining jobs.

