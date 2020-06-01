HARRISBURG – Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar reminded Pennsylvania voters of Tuesday’s absentee and mail-in ballot voting deadline and urged those planning to vote at the polls to follow recommended precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“Absentee and mail-in ballots must be received in the county election office by 8 p.m. on Election Day. As we are now within just a few days of that deadline, we recommend that voters consider delivering their ballots in person to make sure they arrive in time to be counted,” Boockvar said. “Contact your county election office or check their website for their hours. Many counties are also providing secure ballot drop-off locations or drop boxes for easy delivery of ballots.”
Mail-in and absentee voters should be aware that a postmark does not count; ballots must be received by the county by 8 p.m. on June 2. Voters who applied for a mail-in ballot but do not receive it by Election Day can vote by provisional ballot at their polling place.
Boockvar urged voters going to the polls on Tuesday to practice the following precautions to protect themselves, other voters and poll workers:
- Wear a mask;
- Wash your hands before and after voting;
- Bring your own blue- or black-ink pen to use;
- Practice social distancing, maintaining at least a six-foot distance from others;
- Follow poll workers’ instructions.
The department is providing counties with masks and face shields for poll workers, along with hand sanitizer, floor marking tape and other supplies for polling places so Pennsylvanians can safely exercise their right to vote during this COVID-19 emergency.
“To our dedicated poll workers and those voters who choose to vote at the polls on Tuesday, your health and safety are our main concern,” Secretary Boockvar said. “With everyone’s patience and cooperation, we can have a safe and successful primary election day.”
On Tuesday, registered Democrats and Republicans in Pennsylvania will select their parties’ nominees for:
- President;
- State Attorney General;
- State Auditor General;
- State Treasurer;
- Representative in Congress;
- State Senator (odd-numbered districts);
- State Representative;
- Delegate and Alternate Delegate to the National Convention (Democratic and Republican).
Results of the election will be posted on the department’s elections return site. The department collaborates with all 67 counties to post unofficial results on the site as soon as they are available. Due to the unprecedented number of mailed ballots, some election results may take longer to tabulate, especially in close races.
Visitors to electionreturns.pa.gov can customize searches, receive timely updates, view results on mobile devices, use a location-based service through the “My County” link to instantly bring up their county’s election returns and connect to each county’s election results website.
For complete information about voting in Pennsylvania, visit votesPA.com or call 1-877-VOTESPA (1-877-868-3772).
